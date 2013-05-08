MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's government on Wednesday presented a delayed financial reform measure to jumpstart lending and make it easier for banks to collect on bad loans in a bid to boost credit in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The reform targets the conservative policies of Mexico's banks, which boast high capital levels but lend much less than their foreign peers.

Details of the reforms were expected to be made available soon.

The measure, included in a reform pact between President Enrique Peña Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the country's main opposition parties, was in limbo for weeks due to a political spat that threatened to derail the accord.

The opposition had balked when video recordings surfaced showing members of the PRI advocating the use of Social Development Ministry funds to buy votes in Veracruz, one of 14 states holding local elections in July.

Leaders of the conservative National Action party (PAN) and leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) agreed on Tuesday to revive the pact thanks to an addendum that guarantees clean elections and safeguards social programs.

The pact, signed when Pena Nieto took office in December, has helped the president steer through major bills to improve the education system and to bring more competition into Mexico's closed phone and television markets. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Kenneth Barry)