Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto has proposed an energy reform aimed at luring private investment into the oil, gas and electricity sectors with profit-sharing contracts, treading a middle ground between conservatives' demands for lucrative concessions and the left's calls not to tamper with the constitution. The parties will now debate the overhaul, which aims to stem a near decade-long slide in state oil monopoly Pemex's output, in Congress. Following is a list of recent stories: LATEST STORIES > INTERVIEW-Mexico to open new, mature fields > Mexico opposition party proposes muted refrom > Mexico's Pemex to explore, exploit U.S. shale > Pemex to pay exploration, drilling income tax > Mexico proposes energy reform, some skeptical > FACTBOX-Mexico government's energy reform > Reform targets end of electricity monopoly > Mexico conservatives propose sweeping reform > Failed Pemex auction ups pressure for reform INTERVIEWS > EXCLUSIVE-No concessions in energy reform > INTERVIEW-Reform to target deep water, shale > INTERVIEW-Mexico ramping up Asia oil exports > INTERVIEW-Mexico oil reform must lure capital ANALYSIS > ANALYSIS-Reform seeks NAFTA-style boost > COLUMN-World leaders who are leading: Bremmer > ANALYSIS-Mexico to rewrite "sacred" text > ANALYSIS-Mexico bets on reform to boost wages > INSIGHT-Clouds gather over new oil dawn