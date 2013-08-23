By Dave Graham
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Schoolteachers in Mexico
City staging disruptive protests against education reform have
fired a warning shot at President Enrique Pena Nieto's
government as it prepares to push an ambitious economic agenda
through Congress.
On Friday, thousands of teachers held up traffic bound for
Mexico's main international airport a day after federal
lawmakers were forced to meet in a convention center next to a
race course when the demonstrators blocked access to Congress.
Teachers are fighting measures that seek to improve
oversight of their profession and stamp out the abuse of
privileges they enjoy. If the protests continue, they risk
generating momentum that could hit other bills in Congress.
Lawmakers are already discussing central planks of Pena
Nieto's plans to ramp up growth in Latin America's no. 2
economy, including a contentious proposal that aims to open up
the state-run oil industry to more private investment.
Another of the president's biggest plans, a drive to
increase Mexico's weak tax take by about 4 percentage points of
gross domestic product, is due to be presented by Sept. 8.
Some government and opposition lawmakers have privately
voiced concern that the demonstrations could undermine the
administration's resolve to pursue troublesome measures.
"This is going far beyond a simple street protest, it's a
clear challenge to the institutions (of the state)," said Ruben
Camarillo, a lawmaker in the opposition National Action Party,
or PAN, who has been a key negotiator on energy reform.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI,
attempted to defuse tensions this week by setting aside one of
the three laws at the heart of his education reform to give time
to the teachers to air their grievances.
But PRI lawmakers said that third bill would be passed, and
Pena Nieto addressed the protests on Friday by stressing the
need to sign off on the legislation.
"Society demands of those whose vocation is to educate that
they really are committed to provide (this) to children and
young people," he said in a speech in the capital.
The reform would take away control of teacher assessment
from the sector's trade union and seeks to end the practice of
educators passing on posts to relatives, or simply selling them.
Teachers are one of the most militant groups in Mexico, and
have periodically staged vigorous resistance when the government
has tried to change education practices.
MORE PROTESTS IN PIPELINE
Many inhabitants of Mexico City have suffered delays and
traffic chaos because of the demonstrations by the teachers,
although the airport continued to operate normally on Friday.
Local media reported many travelers arrived late because of the
protests and missed their flights.
If the protests keep interfering with Congress, it could
encourage opponents of other pending legislation to take to the
streets to turn up the pressure on Pena Nieto.
For its part, the government is eager to avoid any bloodshed
or violence so as not to aggravate the situation. But further
demonstrations are almost certain to follow.
Next month, leftist firebrand Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
twice a runner-up for the presidency, plans to try to mobilize
mass protests against the energy bill, and the fiscal reform
will also be in his sights once the government unveils it.
As part of its fiscal reform, the government has been
considering widening the application of the value-added tax to
include food and medicine, which have avoided the charge so far.
Levying VAT on food and medicine is controversial because of
the effect it would have on the poor. Government officials have
stressed the need to offset any negative impact with other
measures - for example, broadening social security coverage.
Some PRI lawmakers said the teachers' protests made for a
trickier environment for divisive measures, and that the
government might lower its sights on fiscal reform.
But other PRI officials in Congress, also speaking in
private, said the government should not be put off, and must
press ahead with a broadening of the VAT regime.
(Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Peter
Cooney)