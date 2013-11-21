MEXICO CITY Nov 20 A government-backed banking
overhaul aimed at boosting Mexico's private sector lending won
the approval of Senate committees on Wednesday, bringing the
financial reform one step closer to final passage.
Senators will vote on 70 specific parts of the bill on
Thursday in the body's general session and, if no additional
changes are approved, the bill will go to President Enrique Pena
Nieto for his signature.
Otherwise, it will be sent back to the lower chamber for an
additional vote.
The reform targets the conservative policies of Mexico's
banks, which boast high capital levels but lend much less than
their foreign peers.
The proposal, included in a reform pact between Pena Nieto's
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, and the country's
main opposition parties, had been in limbo for months due to a
political spat that threatened to derail the accord.
In May, Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said
the financial reform could add 0.5 percentage points to growth
in Latin America's No. 2 economy in two to three years.