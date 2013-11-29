By Ana Isabel Martinez and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Mexico's main leftist party
said on Thursday it had pulled out of a cross-party pact on
economic reform, raising hopes that the government will agree to
a more far-reaching plan to attract private investment for the
oil industry.
The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, is
hoping its energy reform will spur faster economic growth, and
the departure of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD)
from the accord is likely to push the debate closer to a more
business-friendly proposal backed by the center-right.
Unveiling his plan to shake up the state-controlled oil and
gas industry in August, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed
offering investors profit-sharing contracts to try and reverse a
slump in crude output, which is down by a quarter since 2004.
But the PRI has no majority in Congress and its natural ally
on energy reform, the conservative National Action Party (PAN),
has proposed a more radical opening of the oil sector, including
concessions and production-sharing contracts.
The PRD has rejected the PRI and the PAN proposals for
reform, arguing that Mexico needs to give greater autonomy to
state oil giant Pemex.
PRD Chairman Jesus Zambrano said his party had been left out
of the negotiating process on energy and would leave the pact
definitively unless the situation changed.
"We are out," Zambrano said after his party had already
balked at the negotiations under way over an electoral reform
that the PAN has made a prerequisite for its support on the
energy bill. "If they don't correct this, there is no point."
The exit of the PRD is likely to heighten opposition on the
left to the energy revamp, though Mexico's peso currency
extended gains following the party's announcement.
The PRD's absence from the negotiating table could speed
discussions in Congress on both electoral and energy reform.
The energy bill is a cornerstone of a broader drive for
change extending from telecoms to education that Pena Nieto
hopes will improve the performance of the Mexican economy, which
has long lagged that of other countries in the region.
After falling short of a majority, Pena Nieto unveiled the
so-called Pact for Mexico with leaders of the PRD and PAN
shortly after taking office in December, and it has provided the
basis for several key accords on economic reform.
BROADER REFORM
The left have promised to fight any moves by the government
to hand over the country's oil to foreigners and Pena Nieto said
on Thursday that his government was committed to retaining
ownership of the oil.
Still, senior officials in the PRI have signaled the party
is willing to consider a broader energy reform incorporating
more of what the PAN wants to see.
That could include production-sharing contracts that will
pose a bigger political challenge in the face of massive public
protests the left has pledged to stage against the reform.
Following the PRD announcement, lawmakers from both the PRI
and the PAN said they were sure the energy reform would pass
this year, combining elements of both parties' proposals.
"This needs to be a negotiation where the positions of the
PAN and the PRI move closer," said Javier Trevino, a senior PRI
member of the energy committee in the lower house of Congress.
This meant there would likely be scope for a deeper reform
than the government put forward in August, he told Reuters.
"I think there will be more options, so we can look at and
analyze the subject of production-sharing," Trevino said.
PAN lawmaker Mario Sanchez, who heads the lower house
economics committee, said the PRD's move had only been a matter
of time and would help forge consensus on the energy bill.
"It's going to be much closer to what the PAN and the PRI
are proposing. That's where the reform is going," Sanchez told
Reuters. "I don't see any problems in it passing."
Javier Lozano, a senior PAN senator, noted the PRI were on
the PAN's side of the argument on energy even before the PRD
pulled out of the pact. "Now it's even more so," he said.