Britain's FTSE hits one-month low as miners, Babcock slide
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican senators will present a bill to overhaul Mexico's energy sector on Friday and are set to vote on it in committees on Sunday, a top ruling party senator said on Thursday.
David Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee and a member of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, told reporters a meeting set for Thursday had been suspended but not because of disagreements over contents of the bill.
Lawmakers expect a vote by the full Senate early next week.
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 27 Britain's nuclear regulator has granted consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
* Qatar Petroleum CEO: Brexit not a game-changer for investment (Adds details, quote)