MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexican senators suspended a scheduled meeting on Friday in which they had planned to unveil an energy reform draft and are now eyeing the weekend as an alternative, officials in the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said on Friday.

The PRI has been at loggerheads with the conservative National Action Party (PAN) on details of the reform.

A senior PRI lawmaker said the PAN would make a statement.

Opening up the state-run energy sector is a cornerstone of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic reform drive. He argues the overhaul is needed to lure more private investment to lift flagging oil output in Latin America's No. 2 economy. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)