By Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexican senators on Friday
were near agreement on offering private companies lucrative
contracts providing them a share of oil production, but
presentation of the draft constitutional reform was delayed to
allow details to be hammered out.
Officials said Senate committees could unveil the reform at
the weekend and start debating one of the cornerstones of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic reform drive on Monday.
State monopoly Pemex dominates Mexico's oil industry, which
was nationalized in 1938. The government wants to attract
private investment to revitalize crude output, down 25 percent
from its peak in 2004. But any full-blown concessions to private
companies would draw fierce opposition from many in Mexico,
where the oil industry is a source of national pride.
The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has been
at loggerheads with the conservative National Action Party (PAN)
on details of the reform, with the PAN pushing for contractual
schemes including licenses and the production-sharing contracts
favored by oil companies.
Lawmakers, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters
the meeting could be moved to the weekend.
PAN Senator Jose Rosas Aispuro, vice president of the upper
chamber, told Reuters lawmakers were nearing positions on the
idea of production-sharing licenses, and were still haggling
over how deep the energy sector opening should be.
He said there were also differences over issues regarding
union representation, which affects the autonomy of state oil
monopoly Pemex.
An aide for a PRI senator also said discussions were leaning
toward license-style contracts, and said lawmakers were also
discussing to what extent national industry would be favored by
the reform, as the PAN demands.
It was not clear how companies would be paid. PRI Chairman
Cesar Camacho insists that payment in oil is off the table, and
a senior PRI lawmaker who asked not to be named said
negotiations aimed to create space for companies to participate
across the chain of production and commercialization. It would
also allow companies to book the monetary value of reserves
without legally owning them.
However, PAN's Aispuro said that under the contracts
companies would be paid not in money, but with "pure oil".
One PRI senate aide said that sticking point was still being
worked out.
"We're working on what the proper scheme for contracts would
be," the aide said on condition of anonymity, given sensitivity
over the discussions. "Being as flexible as possible on the
contracting side, without going all the way to concessions."
In July, the PAN proposed a constitutional reform that would
allow more lucrative concessions but a month later President
Enrique Pena Nieto proposed more limited profit-sharing
contracts.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) opposes
opening the sector to private companies, and last week pulled
out of talks over the reform. Many observers expect this
decision to push Pena Nieto's party toward a more
market-oriented bill to win support from the conservative
opposition.
Pena Nieto says the overhaul is needed to lure more private
investment to lift flagging oil output in Latin America's No. 2
economy.
Late on Thursday, Aispuro told Reuters his party was
considering backing off its demand for full-blown concessions,
which critics say is tantamount to privatization.
"We are not wed to the word (concession)," Aispuro said in a
telephone interview. "We talked earlier about the possibility of
concessions, but they can be partnership contracts or licenses.
That's what we're negotiating."
"We feel the word concession is a more aggressive term and
society could think it means something closer to privatization,
which is not at all the idea," he added. "Licenses are a kind of
permit the state gives out, and the state retains the power to
cancel that kind of contract at any time."
Aispuro said that in legal terms the licenses, like
concessions, would allow companies them to keep part of what
they extract. The plan would also allow companies to book
reserves, an important factor for oil companies which may not
have been possible under the profit-sharing contracts Pena Nieto
proposed in August.
Enrique Burgos, a PRI senator who leads the committee
overseeing constitutional issues, said on Thursday the reform
would encompass elements from all the parties' proposals before
committees begin to debate it.
"I expect it to include the different options," he said.
Mexico's lower house on Thursday gave general approval to an
electoral reform the PAN has demanded as a condition for its
support in pushing through the energy bill.
Long the dominant force in Mexican politics, the PRI lacks a
majority in Congress and needs PAN support to pass the energy
bill.
(Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez, Michael O'Boyle,
David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Simon
Gardner and Doina Chiacu)