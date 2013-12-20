MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Friday signed into law a radical reform of the
country's energy market, ending a 75-year oil and gas monopoly
in the hope of attracting major investments to increase
production.
"This is a transformational reform ... that will allow the
country to produce more energy at lower costs," Pena Nieto said
at the signing ceremony flanked by lawmakers at the national
palace.
The overhaul of three articles of Mexico's constitution
passed the Congress last week and over the weekend was approved
by a majority of the country's state legislatures.
The president's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and
his conservative allies in Congress approved the reform arguing
that it promises more jobs and economic growth by allowing
private sector participation in country's lucrative oil, gas and
electricity sectors.
Congress is likely to approve by April so-called secondary
legislation that will implement the reform and flesh out crucial
commercial details.