MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's government may send to the Senate as soon as Friday so-called secondary laws that lay out the fine print of a reform aimed at boosting competition in the telecommunications sector, a top lawmaker said on Thursday.

The secondary laws will flesh out a constitutional overhaul approved last year to open up the country's phone and TV industries, which are dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil and the country's No. 1 broadcaster, Televisa.

"It's very likely tomorrow the telecommunications secondary laws reach the Senate," Emilio Gamboa, Senate leader for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party told local radio.

A draft of the secondary laws obtained by Reuters shows Mexico will give its new telecoms regulator sweeping powers to police dominant telecommunications companies, right down to their prices and discounts.

Televisa controls more than 60 percent of the TV market while America Movil controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line business via its Telmex unit and some 70 percent of the mobile sector through its Telcel unit.