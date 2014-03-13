MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's government may
send to the Senate as soon as Friday so-called secondary laws
that lay out the fine print of a reform aimed at boosting
competition in the telecommunications sector, a top lawmaker
said on Thursday.
The secondary laws will flesh out a constitutional overhaul
approved last year to open up the country's phone and TV
industries, which are dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil and the country's No. 1 broadcaster,
Televisa.
"It's very likely tomorrow the telecommunications secondary
laws reach the Senate," Emilio Gamboa, Senate leader for the
ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party told local radio.
A draft of the secondary laws obtained by Reuters shows
Mexico will give its new telecoms regulator sweeping powers to
police dominant telecommunications companies, right down to
their prices and discounts.
Televisa controls more than 60 percent of the TV market
while America Movil controls about 80 percent of Mexico's
fixed-line business via its Telmex unit and some 70 percent of
the mobile sector through its Telcel unit.