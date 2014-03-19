MEXICO CITY, March 19 Mexico will send legislation to Congress this week to flesh out reforms that seek to curb the power of telecoms mogul Carlos Slim and the country's top broadcaster Televisa, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Emilio Gamboa, Senate leader of the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said the so-called secondary laws for the government's overhaul of the phone and television markets will be presented this week.

The last regular working day for Congress this week is Thursday, and a PRI official told Reuters that was the day the secondary laws were likely to be presented.

According to a draft of the reform seen by Reuters and dated March 19, the bill will give the country's new telecoms regulator sweeping powers to police dominant telecommunications companies, right down to the prices and discounts they offer.

The Federal Institute for Telecommunications (IFT), which was created by last year's reform, will be able to force phone companies to seek approval every year for interconnection and infrastructure-sharing terms, the draft showed.

It is part of a huge remit granted to the IFT that allows the watchdog to order phone and TV companies to sell assets, share networks and infrastructure, and revoke concessions. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Peter Galloway)