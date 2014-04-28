By Dave Graham
| MEXICO CITY, April 28
power, Enrique Pena Nieto raced to push through Congress the
most ambitious reforms Mexico has seen in a generation, raising
hopes of a new dawn for Latin America's second largest economy.
But this year the Mexican president's sprint has slowed to a
walk with Congress mired in opposition disputes that are holding
up the legislation that is supposed to end years of anemic
growth.
Final approval for bills implementing Pena Nieto's reforms
to foment competition in energy, telecoms and broadcasting is
now likely to be delayed for weeks or even months, suggesting
investment will be pushed back accordingly.
That was not part of the president's original script.
Last year, investors and foreign leaders heaped praise on
Pena Nieto after he forged a pact with the opposition to
cooperate on reforms, giving him huge majorities to pass bills
in a divided Congress.
The pact yielded agreements to end a 75-year-old oil and gas
monopoly and overhaul a broken education system as well as
measures to improve a weak tax take and create tougher
regulations for dominant players like telecoms giant America
Movil, the flagship of billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim.
In Mexico, Pena Nieto has received a more sober reception.
The economy grew by just over one percent in 2013, and some
initial euphoria about his management of Congress is giving way
to frustration about the failure to pass bills this year.
"It's come to a standstill as far as I'm concerned. We
haven't seen anything concrete yet," said Carl-Otto Rydner,
director of the Swedish-Mexican chamber of commerce, whose
members include the likes of mobile telecom equipment maker
Ericsson and truck manufacturer Volvo.
The so-called secondary laws for the government's overhaul
of the telecoms and television markets, which also seeks to pare
back the power of broadcaster Televisa, were
originally meant to pass by last December.
Instead, they have become tied up in rows about Internet
censorship, wrangles over congressional procedure, and fighting
within the opposition center-right National Action Party (PAN).
"The opposition have been more concerned with their own
problems and maybe even using them to blackmail the ruling
party," said Patricio Flores, a lower house congressman from
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.
The impasse has ruined the chances of passing the telecoms
laws before the current session of Congress ends on Wednesday.
By then, lawmakers had also hoped to approve the secondary
laws for the energy reform that was approved in December and is
the centerpiece of Pena Nieto's plan to revive the economy.
But those laws have not even reached Congress yet, as the
PRI is still thrashing out the secondary laws of an electoral
reform that the PAN made conditional for its support on energy.
To relieve the logjam, Congress will call extra sessions and
hopes to sign off the pending telecoms and energy bills by the
second half of June. But some PRI officials privately express
fears that if things go badly, it could take until Congress
formally reconvenes in September for the energy laws to pass.
OPPOSITION IN-FIGHTING
Pena Nieto's decision to end the oil and gas monopoly that
state oil giant Pemex has had since 1938 still faces opposition,
even though he managed to muster a two-thirds majority in
Congress to change the constitution at the end of last year.
The PRI only needs a simple majority to pass the secondary
laws, but it wants PAN support to blunt efforts by the left to
seek a referendum next year to overturn the energy reform.
The PRI lacks a majority in the Senate and has only a
one-seat cushion in the lower house with its allies. Despite the
margin, the PRI has had strong support from other parties due to
the "Pact for Mexico" Pena Nieto struck with the opposition.
In nearly 270 PRI-backed lower house votes last year
reviewed by Reuters, they had average support of some 80 percent
of lawmakers, without even excluding absentees.
That percentage has fallen only slightly this year, but
rising discontent on opposition benches and a leadership battle
in the PAN have blocked the advance of the key bills.
The PAN contest has descended into a bitter scrap between
party leader Gustavo Madero, who has helped organize support for
Pena Nieto's reforms, and former finance minister Ernesto
Cordero, who is more critical of the government.
On May 18, the PAN will decide whether to re-elect Madero or
choose Cordero. To avoid accusations they are putting the PRI
before the PAN, its lawmakers say the party needs to resolve the
contest before helping the government pass complex reforms.
Some bills are still advancing, albeit slowly.
PRI and PAN lawmakers said this weekend that Congress could
pass the electoral reform just before the regular session ends.
That would pave the way for the secondary energy laws to be
presented in the lower house. However, the speed at which the
PAN will debate the detailed laws is likely to depend on how
fractious the party's leadership election proves.
PAN lawmakers see a risk that the outcome of the election
will be disputed. But they also say that the party will stick to
its commitment to work with Pena Nieto on economic reforms.
It simply means those reforms will take a little longer than
first anticipated, said Jose Trejo, a PAN lawmaker who heads the
finance committee in the lower house of Congress.
"There have been a few bruises because of the internal
issues," he said. "But the basis of the pact is solid."
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray)