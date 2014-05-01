MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexico's government unveiled draft legislation on Wednesday that implements a sweeping energy overhaul approved late last year.

The legislation spans 21 individual laws and covers a tax regime that will govern state oil giant Pemex as well as private oil companies, and fleshes out the powers of energy sector regulators. Following are the main elements:

TAX REGIME

* Laws aim to gradually lower Pemex tax burden from 79 percent of revenue to no higher than 65 percent as new tax revenue comes in from private and foreign oil companies

* Laws would eliminate production cost caps when calculating Pemex tax bill

* Finance ministry will set commercial terms for new contracts on a case-by-case basis when tenders are announced

* Finance ministry will set recoverable costs and minimum investment for new contracts

OIL AND GAS

* Coal mining concession-holders will be allowed to extract natural gas without having to win a separate contract or license

* Oil companies will be able to report value of expected contract revenue for accounting purposes while acknowledging that all subsoil oil and gas remains property of the state

* Exploration and production contracts should include on average at least 25 percent national content, ramping up the amount gradually by 2015, while specific requirements will be included in tenders on a case-by-case basis

* National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) will penalize companies that do not meet specific national content requirements set out in contracts

* Potential fines for violating terms of contracts range from $77,000 to $39 million

* Private companies will be able to sell gasoline and diesel with no need to buy franchises from Pemex beginning in 2017

* Finance ministry will set and adjust gasoline prices on a monthly basis through 2019

* Pemex will remain only legal entity able to import petroleum products though 2018, but beginning in 2019 private companies will be allowed to do so

* Energy ministry will have powers to revoke contracts

* Energy ministry will set at least a 20 percent stake for Pemex in contracts that include cross border deposits

* The energy and interior ministries must consult with indigenous communities to safeguard their rights and interests on proposed developments

REGULATION

* Main sector regulators, the CNH and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) will have budgetary autonomy

* Regulators must make all decisions public

* Regulators to have powers to issue resolutions, apply sanctions, issue permits and authorizations

* CNH to regulate exploration and production of hydrocarbons, administer tenders and oversee contracts

* CRE to regulate transportation, storage, compression and regasification activities and sale to public of gasoline, natural gas and petrochemicals, as well as power generation

ELECTRICITY

* Laws retain government control over electricity sector planning and management of the national grid, while opening up power generation to private investment

* The independent system operator, CENACE, will ensure open access to power transmission, while incentivizing private investment to expand existing transmission infrastructure

* The energy ministry can impose fines on private generators that sell electricity above the cost of production, and order transfer of assets to another provider to keep services going

* Basic services providers will be obliged to act as provider of last resort in areas where there is no contingency

* CENACE would have the power to suspend participation in the wholesale electricity market and order the suspension of services of operators for failing to meet obligations

* The law includes fines of up to 10 percent of gross annual revenues for violations including unjustified suspensions of transmission and distribution and breaking tariff regulations (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Adriana Barrera and Simon Gardner; Editing by Ken Wills)