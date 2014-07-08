MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican committees in the
lower house of Congress on Monday approved legislation needed to
implement a reform of the phone and TV markets that seeks to
rein in telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
Lawmakers passed the general framework of the bill, but they
made dozens of reservations on specific parts of the legislation
which will be debated on the floor of lower house on Tuesday
before lawmakers take a full vote.
Mexico's Senate approved the legislation on Saturday. The
bill fleshes out a constitutional reform that was proposed by
President Enrique Pena Nieto and approved by Congress last year.
The approval of the so-called "secondary laws" has been
delayed by more than six months, complicating the work of a new
regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), that
is charged with reducing the power of broadcaster Grupo Televisa
and Carlos Slim's America Movil.
Approving the telecoms law would open the door for Congress
to pass separate secondary legislation on the government's most
ambitious reform, the opening of Mexico's oil and gas industry
to private investment after a 75-year state monopoly.
