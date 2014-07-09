(Recasts with America Movil's announcement that it would be
MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexico's lower house of
Congress gave general approval on Tuesday to legislation that
aims to rein in telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster
Televisa to encourage more competition in the phone and TV
markets.
The approval was a victory for President Enrique Pena Nieto,
who has faced political opposition and a sluggish economy this
year after he pushed a series of reforms through Congress in
2013 that were designed to spur faster growth in Mexico.
Slim was reacting to the bill even as it passed. Just as
lawmakers voted to pass the bill's general framework, his
telecoms conglomerate America Movil said it would be willing to
sell assets to reduce its market share below 50 percent if it
could escape tougher regulations.
Opposition lawmakers made dozens of reservations on parts of
the legislation that will be debated on the floor of the lower
house. Final approval is likely to stretch into the night as
lawmakers work through the reserved articles of the law.
The law is expected to pass without any major changes.
Mexico's Senate approved the legislation on Saturday. The
bill will be sent to Pena Nieto for publication once it receives
final approval.
The bill fleshes out a constitutional reform that Pena Nieto
pushed through Congress last year in a bid to increase
competition in phone and television markets.
For years, critics have complained that America Movil and
Televisa exert too much power over the daily lives
of Mexicans.
America Movil controls about 70 percent of
Mexico's mobile market and 80 percent of the fixed-line
business.
Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language
content, has over 60 percent of the free-to-air TV market and it
is the biggest player in pay TV with its cable and satellite
operations.
America Movil said it would sell some assets in order to
reduce its market share below 50 percent, the threshold that
subjected Slim's companies to harsher regulations. Slim's
companies have been ordered to share infrastructure and slash
the costs they charge other companies to complete calls on their
network.
America Movil said it would only go through with the asset
sales if that reduced its regulatory burden and allowed it to
offer all telecommunications services.
Slim has been seeking a way into the pay TV market for
years, but he has been barred from entering.
The approval of the so-called "secondary laws" has been
delayed by more than six months, complicating the work of a new
regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), which
has already imposed tougher regulation on the two companies that
dominate Mexico's phone and TV markets.
The approval of the telecoms law opens the door for Congress
to pass separate secondary legislation on the government's most
ambitious reform, the opening of Mexico's oil and gas industry
to private investment after a 75-year state monopoly.
