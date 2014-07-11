MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican Senate committees
have finished debating a raft of rules and regulations to
implement the government's opening of the oil and gas industry
and will vote on the legislation next week, a senior lawmaker
said late on Thursday.
David Penchyna, head of the Senate energy committee, said
committee members in the upper house of Congress discussing the
so-called secondary laws would reconvene on Monday for a vote.
Once passed in committees, the laws would pass to the floor
of the Senate and thence to the lower house for approval.
The legislation sets out the fine print for a reform that is
the cornerstone of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic
agenda. In December 2013, the government passed a bill ending
state oil company Pemex's 75-year-old oil and gas
monopoly.
Pena Nieto hopes allowing private companies to drill and
produce oil in the world's number 10 crude producer will unlock
dormant potential in Latin America's second-biggest economy,
which has spent years underperforming local peers.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by David Holmes)