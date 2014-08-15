(Repeats story first published Thursday with no changes)
By David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex expects to lift output to 2.8 million
barrels a day (bpd) by 2018 and is likely to start importing
light crude from the United States in the next few months to
refine, Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya said on Thursday.
Mexico is the world's 10th-largest crude producer but since
hitting peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004, output
slipped to 2.52 million bpd last year. Last month, Pemex revised
its output forecast for this year down to 2.44 million bpd.
"I think that without doubt, towards the end of the
(current) administration, Pemex can be thinking of 2.8 million
barrels a day," Lozoya told Reuters in an interview in his
office on the 43rd floor of Pemex's Mexico City headquarters.
He added that importing light crude from the United States
was "a very good idea" that Pemex was analyzing, noting that it
could help the company's refining unit produce more higher-value
products like gasoline and diesel.
"We are in negotiations with the United States government
and of course U.S. companies," he added, declining to estimate
the likely volumes to be imported.
Mexico expects to attract $50.5 billion in new private and
foreign investment by 2018, including additional investment from
Pemex via new partnerships with outside companies.
The expected injection of billions in new capital in
Mexico's oil industry is part of a historic opening that begins
next year with a first round of contracts, top officials said on
this week.
Among the first steps of the landmark overhaul that mark the
end of Pemex's decades-long monopoly, the company will seek
joint venture partnerships for 10 fields it was assigned in the
so-called Round Zero allocation.
Lozoya said the first of the new partnerships valued at
$32.3 billion will be announced during the first quarter of
2015.
The partnerships will set out development plans for six
mature fields, the Ayatsil-Tekel-Utsil shallow water extra heavy
crude field, the deep water natural gas Kunah-Piklis field and
two deep water oil fields within the Perdido Fold Belt.
"The mature onshore fields and the mature shallow water
fields will certainly be the first in which we achieve
partnerships," added Lozoya.
The energy ministry on Wednesday assigned 83 percent of
Mexico's probable and possible reserves as well as 21 percent of
its prospective resources to Pemex under Round Zero.
The allocation provides Pemex with a new, slimmed-down
portfolio of assets to develop on its own or enter into joint
ventures with international oil majors.
The total area assigned to Pemex is equal to 20.6 billion
barrels of proven and probable oil reserves, as well as
prospective resources totaling 22.1 billion barrels of oil
equivalent covering 90,000 square km.
Lozoya said Pemex could make revisions to past reported
crude output levels and reserves due to measurement errors,
citing older technology at mature fields, but said any changes
would be "marginal."
He also said Pemex would not seek to operate outside of
Mexico, including in shale fields in the United States, in the
next three years as it focuses on projects at home.
Lozoya, 39, was a foreign policy adviser to
then-presidential candidate Enrique Pena Nieto prior to being
named chief executive of Pemex.
His father was energy minister in the early 1990s during the
administration of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari. Before
taking the helm at Pemex, he led JF Holding, a private equity
fund.
