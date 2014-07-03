MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexican Senate committees on
Thursday gave their general approval to legislation needed to
implement a reform of the phone and TV markets that seeks to
rein in telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
Reservations raised by the committees over the so-called
secondary laws will be debated on the floor of Senate, which is
expected to put the legislation to a full vote on Friday.
Lawmakers from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party
have said they expect the legislation, which has been delayed
for more than six months, to pass to the lower house for final
approval next week.
Approving the telecoms law would open the door for Congress
to pass separate secondary legislation on the government's most
ambitious reform, the opening of Mexico's oil and gas industry
to private investment after a 75-year state monopoly.
