By Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia

MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexican state-run oil company Pemex is not seeking to maintain all of its Perdido Fold Belt deep water development in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a major energy overhaul, CEO Emilio Lozoya told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the energy reform passed in December, which aims to boost development of Mexico's oil and gas sector, Pemex had until March 21 to nominate which of its oil and gas fields it wishes to keep as part of the so-called Round Zero allocation.

Pemex was the only company legally permitted to exploit Mexico's oil and gas, but under the reform, fields that are not re-allocated to Pemex will be auctioned off, beginning in 2015.

Pemex "has not asked to keep the totality of Perdido. We have asked to keep a part", said Lozoya, referring to the major deep-water oil deposit that straddles the U.S.-Mexico maritime border and where Pemex has successfully drilled several wells.

The 39-year-old executive said the company will not go it alone to develop the portion of Perdido that it is ultimately allocated. "Our strategy is to develop the part of Perdido that we have requested with partners," he said.

Lozoya added that the company aims to partner up with other oil firms on all future deep water projects in the Gulf, where the company believes there are nearly 30 billion barrels of oil.

Pemex also does not seek to keep all of its large, geographically complicated onshore Chicontepec basin developments, Lozoya said.

But following Round Zero, the firm will seek out joint venture partners in other mature fields, shale fields as well as "possibly" shallow water fields that hold extra heavy crude.

Pemex will "definitely" not look for partners to develop shallow fields that feature light crude, Lozoya added.

Last week, Pemex sent the list of fields it wants to keep to the energy ministry, which has until mid-September to determine whether the company has the technical and financial capacity to successfully develop the fields.

Pemex did not make the list public.

The government hopes the energy sector overhaul will boost lagging growth in Latin America's second biggest economy.

While Pemex has asked to keep 83 percent of its proven and probable (2P) oil reserves, and 31 percent of its less-certain prospective resources, Lozoya said Mexico will still offer new entrants major opportunities.

"Pemex is leaving a large amount of 2P reserves and prospective resources to the market because we think the most transparent, the most efficient way to develop these projects would be to compete for them in association with the most appropriate partners for each kind of deposit," he said.

Over the past decade oil production has dropped by a quarter to settle at 2.5 million barrels per day last year, as the country's major shallow water deposits have been depleted. (Editing by Michael Perry and Himani Sarkar)