MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's state-owned oil giant Pemex is looking for joint venture partners to tap mature onshore and offshore oil deposits and aims to keep the lion's share, but not all, of its explored deepwater fields, Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya said Tuesday.

A major energy overhaul signed into law by President Enrique Pena Nieto late last year ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly on crude production and paved the way for first-ever joint ventures with foreign oil majors.

But first Pemex will ask the energy ministry to keep all the fields in which the company is currently producing oil in a so-called "Round Zero" allocation.

"We want to focus on high-value activities, in other words where we can make the most money. That's the criteria that we are following for Round Zero," said Lozoya.

He added that Pemex will also seek to keep "an important part" of the areas in which the company has invested in exploration activities.

Mexico, the world's 10th biggest crude producer, produced 2.52 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, down by a quarter from peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.

The company has until March 21 to identify the fields it seeks to maintain, and the energy ministry has until September to evaluate the company's technical and financial ability to successfully develop the fields.

Lozoya, who managed a private equity fund before being tapped by Pena Nieto to lead the Mexican oil colossus, said following Round Zero the company would seek out joint venture partners to develop mature fields that present "easy opportunities."

"The onshore fields in the area of Tabasco where we have drilled, for example, have high pressure and high production," he said, citing production costs of between $15-$20 per barrel.

In 2012, Pemex announced that it had discovered light crude in the onshore Navegante-1 well in the southern state of Tabasco that features proven, probable, and possible reserves of up to 500 million barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Lozoya, 39, said nearby fields in Tabasco "have not applied (the latest) technology or capital in decades."

He added that shallow-water deposits, where most of Pemex's current output is derived, also present low-cost opportunities.

INCREASED TRANSPARENCY

Once implemented with so-called secondary legislation, which must be approved by April, the energy reform will allow new contractual options for Pemex as well as foreign or private oil companies. The new options include production-sharing contracts and licenses, and Lozoya said additional transparency requirements will be essential.

"Pemex is interested in having transparency clauses in all of the contracts that we sign, not only service contracts but also partnership contracts," said Lozoya.

He added that the industry overhaul should be "complemented by increased transparency in the way that we conduct business."

Earlier this month, federal authorities launched a fraud investigation into Oceanografia, a major Pemex contractor, alleging corrupt practices.

Authorities imposed a 21-month ban on the company entering into any contracts with any government entity, including Pemex.

"This is not something that is happening in a broader sense to our supplier base," said Lozoya, describing it as a "very, very isolated case."

He emphasized that the investigation will not have any impact on Pemex's operations.

"There are multiple players that can take on the work that Oceanografia is doing for Pemex, and therefore it is important for the markets to know that any additional problems that this company might have do not affect our operations," he added.

Oceanografia representatives did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

In a Feb. 11 statement, the company said that it had always acted legally and in compliance with Pemex's regulations. (Additional reporting by Simon Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)