MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's state-owned oil
giant Pemex is looking for joint venture partners to tap mature
onshore and offshore oil deposits and aims to keep the lion's
share, but not all, of its explored deepwater fields, Chief
Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya said Tuesday.
A major energy overhaul signed into law by President Enrique
Pena Nieto late last year ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly on
crude production and paved the way for first-ever joint ventures
with foreign oil majors.
But first Pemex will ask the energy ministry to keep all the
fields in which the company is currently producing oil in a
so-called "Round Zero" allocation.
"We want to focus on high-value activities, in other words
where we can make the most money. That's the criteria that we
are following for Round Zero," said Lozoya.
He added that Pemex will also seek to keep "an important
part" of the areas in which the company has invested in
exploration activities.
Mexico, the world's 10th biggest crude producer, produced
2.52 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, down by a quarter
from peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.
The company has until March 21 to identify the fields it
seeks to maintain, and the energy ministry has until September
to evaluate the company's technical and financial ability to
successfully develop the fields.
Lozoya, who managed a private equity fund before being
tapped by Pena Nieto to lead the Mexican oil colossus, said
following Round Zero the company would seek out joint venture
partners to develop mature fields that present "easy
opportunities."
"The onshore fields in the area of Tabasco where we have
drilled, for example, have high pressure and high production,"
he said, citing production costs of between $15-$20 per barrel.
In 2012, Pemex announced that it had discovered light crude
in the onshore Navegante-1 well in the southern state of Tabasco
that features proven, probable, and possible reserves of up to
500 million barrels of crude oil equivalent.
Lozoya, 39, said nearby fields in Tabasco "have not applied
(the latest) technology or capital in decades."
He added that shallow-water deposits, where most of Pemex's
current output is derived, also present low-cost opportunities.
INCREASED TRANSPARENCY
Once implemented with so-called secondary legislation, which
must be approved by April, the energy reform will allow new
contractual options for Pemex as well as foreign or private oil
companies. The new options include production-sharing contracts
and licenses, and Lozoya said additional transparency
requirements will be essential.
"Pemex is interested in having transparency clauses in all
of the contracts that we sign, not only service contracts but
also partnership contracts," said Lozoya.
He added that the industry overhaul should be "complemented
by increased transparency in the way that we conduct business."
Earlier this month, federal authorities launched a fraud
investigation into Oceanografia, a major Pemex contractor,
alleging corrupt practices.
Authorities imposed a 21-month ban on the company entering
into any contracts with any government entity, including Pemex.
"This is not something that is happening in a broader sense
to our supplier base," said Lozoya, describing it as a "very,
very isolated case."
He emphasized that the investigation will not have any
impact on Pemex's operations.
"There are multiple players that can take on the work that
Oceanografia is doing for Pemex, and therefore it is important
for the markets to know that any additional problems that this
company might have do not affect our operations," he added.
Oceanografia representatives did not respond to repeated
requests for comment.
In a Feb. 11 statement, the company said that it had always
acted legally and in compliance with Pemex's regulations.
