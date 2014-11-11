(Adds quotes, details of Shell's strategy)
By Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Royal Dutch Shell,
one of the world's largest oil companies, is most interested in
new oil and gas projects in the deep waters of the Gulf of
Mexico following a major sector opening finalized earlier this
year, a top executive said on Tuesday.
In the near term, Shell is eying potential deep water
tie-ups with Mexican oil company Pemex in the Trion
and Exploratus fields located within the Perdido Fold Belt,
which straddles the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in the Gulf.
"I get very enthusiastic about that because I see huge
potential there," Marvin Odum, Shell's upstream Americas
director, told Reuters in an interview.
The energy reform signed into law in August promises to stem
a decade-long slide in crude output in Mexico, where production
hovers around 2.35 million barrels per day (bpd).
Pemex has said it will seek to operate the smaller
Exploratus field along with other partners, while it seeks a
private partner to operate Trion.
Odum said Shell, the top deep water producer in U.S.
territorial waters of the Gulf at about 400,000 bpd, would be
open to either arrangement.
He said yet-to-be determined fiscal terms of the projects
will be "the No.1 issue for us" as Shell evaluates investment
opportunities. Mexico's finance ministry will set those terms
next year.
Odum, also a member of Shell's executive committee that
makes investment decisions, noted that the government take in
deep waters of the U.S. Gulf averages between 47 to 53 percent
of a project's revenue, and that projects on the Mexican side
would need to be competitive to make the cut.
He added that the Perdido Fold Belt's extension into Mexico
offers very similar geology to several U.S. fields Shell
currently operates nearby.
"You would expect (the Perdido geology in Mexico) to be a
very direct analog," he said.
The executive added that the company's network of platforms
and pipelines on the U.S. side of the Gulf could allow for
would-be Mexican production to be processed there at
considerable savings.
"The ability to tie-back and produce more resources through
the same structure is a huge benefit," he said, referring to
hoses that link new wells to a platform that separates out
crude, water and gas.
