MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's telecoms regulator
said on Thursday it has decided who is dominant in
telecommunications and broadcasting, a key ruling widely
expected to impose tougher anti-trust measures on the local
mobile and fixed line units of tycoon Carlos Slim's America
Movil as well as broadcaster Televisa.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had
approved the imposition of measures to boost competition that
include the unbundling of the local loop for the dominant
telecoms player, which it did not identify.
The dominance ruling is part of a wider telecommunications
and broadcast reform approved by the government. It will allow
the regulator to apply tougher rules to the companies in an
effort to even the playing field for smaller competitors.