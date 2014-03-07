MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it has decided who is dominant in telecommunications and broadcasting, a key ruling widely expected to impose tougher anti-trust measures on the local mobile and fixed line units of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil as well as broadcaster Televisa.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had approved the imposition of measures to boost competition that include the unbundling of the local loop for the dominant telecoms player, which it did not identify.

The dominance ruling is part of a wider telecommunications and broadcast reform approved by the government. It will allow the regulator to apply tougher rules to the companies in an effort to even the playing field for smaller competitors.