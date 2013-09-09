MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's government sees its
newly-unveiled proposal to overhaul the tax system as sufficient
and has no plans to apply sales tax to food and medicine during
President Enrique Pena Nieto's term, Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray said on Monday.
The government on Sunday proposed raising taxes for higher
earners, putting a levy on stock market gains and boosting
social programs to help the poor, but it shied away from
widening a controversial sales tax amid an economic slowdown.
Videgaray told reporters the government had no plans for any
additional tax reform later in the term beyond the current
proposal, which Congress must now debate.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Luis Rojas)