MEXICO CITY Oct 18 The finance committee in Mexico's lower house of Congress will propose a budget deficit of 1 percent of gross domestic product in next year's budget, two lawmakers said on Friday.

The lawmakers' bill would cut back the government's proposal for a deficit of 1.5 percent of GDP.

Lawmakers also said, on condition of anonymity ahead of a committee vote, that they would raise the oil price estimate in next year's budget to $85 per barrel from the $81 per barrel proposed by the government.

The higher oil estimate will help compensate spending plans after lawmakers cut back tax measures proposed by the government.