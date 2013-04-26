ACAPULCO, Mexico, April 26 Mexican authorities
are developing new derivatives rules in line with international
standards, which aim to boost transparency and limit risk in the
opaque market, Mexico's central bank governor said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference in Acapulco, Agustin Carstens
said the central bank, finance ministry and bank regulator were
discussing plans to improve margin management and counterpart
registration.
"Many derivatives imply international operations so it would
be desirable for Mexico to adjust to international regulation,"
he said on the sidelines of a banking conference.
Risky trading in swaps, a type of derivative, at firms like
insurer American International Group helped fuel the
2007-2009 financial crisis which led to multi-billion dollar
taxpayer bailouts in the United States and elsewhere.
With memories of that financial crisis still raw, Group of
20 countries agreed in late 2009 that derivatives like interest
rate swaps and credit default swaps should be traded on
electronic platforms, centrally cleared and recorded, by the end
of 2012.
But regulators from different countries have bickered about
the best way to tackle regulation of the globalized $640
trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.
A swap is a financial contract in which two parties exchange
cash flows on debt, currencies, or other assets, to hedge risk
or make a profit.
Carstens did not provide a timetable for the reform but said
it would not be included in an expansive financial reform
expected to be presented to Congress soon.