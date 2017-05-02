MEXICO CITY May 2 The amount of money sent home
by Mexican migrants living abroad surged in March by 15.1
percent versus a year ago, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Remittances to Mexico totaled $2.52 billion last month,
compared with $2.189 billion in March last year. In February,
the figure was $2.057 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump ran an election campaign heavy
on anti-Mexican rhetoric and threatened to halt transfers from
Mexican nationals unless Mexico agreed to pay for a wall he
wants built on the U.S. southern border to keep out illegal
immigrants.
Mexico has said it will defend the free flow of remittances.
Remittances to Mexico totaled $26.97 billion in 2016, up
nearly 9 percent from 2015, and the highest ever according to
Mexican central bank figures dating to 1995.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler)