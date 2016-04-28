BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 4.33 percent fall in first-quarter profit, compared to the year-earlier period.
Femsa posted a first-quarter net profit of 2.999 billion pesos ($173 million) compared with a profit of 3.135 billion pesos in the January-March period a year earlier. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March.) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, editing by G Crosse)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.