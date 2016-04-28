Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent fall in first-quarter profit, compared to the year-earlier period, dragged down by higher costs.
Femsa posted a net profit of 2.999 billion pesos ($173 million) in the January-March period, down from 3.135 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, posted revenue of 85.9 billion pesos ($4.97 billion), a 31.7 percent increase from a year earlier.
However, the cost of sales rose by 38.4 percent to 54.7 billion pesos over the same period, the company said. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.