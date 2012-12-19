UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexican retail sales fell by 1.0 percent in October compared with September, in line with economists' forecasts, data from the national statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Compared with the same month a year earlier, sales rose by 3.5 percent, the office said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would drop by 1.0 percent month-on-month and rise by 3.4 percent year-on-year.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.