MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexican retail sales fell by 1.0 percent in October compared with September, in line with economists' forecasts, data from the national statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, sales rose by 3.5 percent, the office said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would drop by 1.0 percent month-on-month and rise by 3.4 percent year-on-year.