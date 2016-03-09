MEXICO CITY, March 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in February. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago Feb Jan Same store sales 9.6 8.6 Total sales 12.5 11.6 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)