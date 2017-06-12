MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least a year rose by 5.7 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales grew 9.0 percent compared to May 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)