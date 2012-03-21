MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican retail sales rose
0.9 percent in January, reversing a decline in December, helped
by a pick-up in supermarket and department store sales, the
national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The rise topped analysts' expectations for a
0.1 percent increase. December's sharp decline occurred when
shoppers held back from spending after a record shopping spree
in November.
Retail sales increased 4.4 percent compared with January
2011, the statistics agency said. Analysts had expected a 3.9
percent annual increase.
The jump, combined with a Mexican retail association report
that same-store-sales rose 6.2 percent year-over-year in
February, point to a pick-up in domestic consumption, Nomura
analysts said in a note.
"Though retail sales data are a highly volatile series ...
these data point to resilient domestic demand, which is becoming
the main driver of economic growth," the analysts wrote. "With
the improvement in the external environment, especially in the
U.S. growth outlook, we think Mexico should be able to grow at
least by the potential rate of 3 percent."
Mexico's government expects the economy's growth rate will
slow, with growth seen at about 3.5 percent.