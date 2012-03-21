MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican retail sales rose 0.9 percent in January, reversing a decline in December, helped by a pick-up in supermarket and department store sales, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The rise topped analysts' expectations for a 0.1 percent increase. December's sharp decline occurred when shoppers held back from spending after a record shopping spree in November.

Retail sales increased 4.4 percent compared with January 2011, the statistics agency said. Analysts had expected a 3.9 percent annual increase.

The jump, combined with a Mexican retail association report that same-store-sales rose 6.2 percent year-over-year in February, point to a pick-up in domestic consumption, Nomura analysts said in a note.

"Though retail sales data are a highly volatile series ... these data point to resilient domestic demand, which is becoming the main driver of economic growth," the analysts wrote. "With the improvement in the external environment, especially in the U.S. growth outlook, we think Mexico should be able to grow at least by the potential rate of 3 percent."

Mexico's government expects the economy's growth rate will slow, with growth seen at about 3.5 percent.