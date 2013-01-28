MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexican retailer group ANTAD said sales at stores open for more than a year rose 4.7 percent in 2012 compared to the previous year, and that sales should grow 5 percent in 2013, ANTAD president Vicente Yanez said on Monday.

He said at a conference in Mexico City that so-called same-store sales rose 2.3 percent in December versus the same month a year earlier.