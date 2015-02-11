MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 Mexico's retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales for January rose 5.5 percent. The association, that includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores, expects sales at stores open at least a year to expand around 2.3 percent in 2015. Weak domestic demand led sales to expand only 0.9 percent last year. Pct change vs Jan Dec year ago Same-store sales 5.5 1.3 Total sales 9.5 5.4 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)