MEXICO CITY, May 12 The Mexican retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose by 4.9 percent in April. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year APRIL MARCH ago Same store sales 4.9 5.2 Total sales 8.7 8.6 (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)