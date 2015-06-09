MEXICO CITY, June 9 The Mexican retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose 7.4 percent in May.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores.

Pct change vs year MAY APRIL ago Same store sales 7.4 4.9

