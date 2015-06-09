BRIEF-Permian Resources announces restructuring transaction
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction
MEXICO CITY, June 9 The Mexican retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose 7.4 percent in May.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores.
Pct change vs year MAY APRIL ago Same store sales 7.4 4.9
Total sales 11.0 8.7 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday.