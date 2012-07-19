* Retail sales dip 0.2 pct in May, m/m, poll saw -0.1 pct
* Sales up 5.2 pct in May, y/y, poll saw 4.3 pct
MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexican retail sales dipped
in May, but more recent data point to steady consumer demand and
policymakers are likely to keep interest rates on hold this
Friday.
Sales fell slightly more than expected in May,
falling by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, when
sales rose 0.9 percent, figures from the national statistics
office showed on Thursday.
The monthly drop was the second in three months and compared
with a forecast by economists polled by Reuters for a
month-on-month decline of 0.1 percent.
Retail sales are a volatile series in Mexico, and data this
week from the country's private sector retail association ANTAD
showed strong growth in June.
"Gradually firming consumer confidence, supportive credit
flows and employment growth, gains in workers' remittances, and
moderate real wage gains are likely to keep consumer spending
well supported in the near term," Goldman Sachs economist
Alberto Ramos wrote in a note.
Mexico's economy has been supported by solid demand for
local exports in the United States and despite some signs of
slowing growth the country's central bank is expected to hold
its key interest rate steady at 4.50 percent on Friday.
Compared with May 2011, sales were up by 5.2
percent, beating expectations for a rise of 4.3 percent.