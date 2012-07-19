* Retail sales dip 0.2 pct in May, m/m, poll saw -0.1 pct * Sales up 5.2 pct in May, y/y, poll saw 4.3 pct MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexican retail sales dipped in May, but more recent data point to steady consumer demand and policymakers are likely to keep interest rates on hold this Friday. Sales fell slightly more than expected in May, falling by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, when sales rose 0.9 percent, figures from the national statistics office showed on Thursday. The monthly drop was the second in three months and compared with a forecast by economists polled by Reuters for a month-on-month decline of 0.1 percent. Retail sales are a volatile series in Mexico, and data this week from the country's private sector retail association ANTAD showed strong growth in June. "Gradually firming consumer confidence, supportive credit flows and employment growth, gains in workers' remittances, and moderate real wage gains are likely to keep consumer spending well supported in the near term," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a note. Mexico's economy has been supported by solid demand for local exports in the United States and despite some signs of slowing growth the country's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 4.50 percent on Friday. Compared with May 2011, sales were up by 5.2 percent, beating expectations for a rise of 4.3 percent.