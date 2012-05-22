* Retail sales post first monthly drop since December
* Sales slip 0.5 pct in March from February
* Retail sales rise 4.3 pct y/y
MEXICO CITY, May 22 Mexican retail sales
unexpectedly fell in March from February suggesting domestic
demand lagged a manufacturing-led jump in economic growth in the
first quarter.
Figures from the national statistics agency on Tuesday
showed retail sales dipped by 0.5 percent from the preceding
month, the first monthly decline since December. A Reuters poll
of economists had forecast an increase of 0.6 percent.
Sales increased by 4.3 percent in March compared with the
same month a year earlier, lower than the 5.55 percent forecast
by economists, but slower than the 7.6 percent retail sales
growth rate in February versus a year earlier.
However, on a quarterly basis, retail sales growth
accelerated to 5.4 percent in the first quarter versus a year
earlier, versus the year-on-year 4.5 percent growth during the
fourth quarter, said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.
"Private consumption is likely to find near-term support in
firming consumer confidence, gradually strengthening labor
market, and solid consumer credit flows," he said in a note to
clients.
Pointing to strength at the beginning of the second quarter,
Mexican consumer confidence jumped more than expected in April
to its strongest in four years.
Mexico is still recovering from a bruising recession in 2009
which has kept the central bank's benchmark interest rates on
hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009. Domestic demand has been
tepid during the recovery.
Nevertheless, Latin America's second biggest economy
accelerated in the first quarter and the central bank raised its
2012 growth forecast to 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent. By
contrast Brazil, the region's biggest economy, is struggling to
fire up flagging growth with lower borrowing costs.