* Department store same-store sales up 20.5 pct

* Supermarket same-store sales up 1.5 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty stores on average rose 5.4 p e rcent in May from a year ago, retailers' association ANTAD said on Tuesday.

Sales at department stores open at least a year soared 20.5 percent, while sales at s upermarkets p osted more s luggish growth o f 1. 5 percent co mpared with the same month a year earlier.

ANTAD includes Mexico's biggest supermarket chains, Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana, and it has more than 30,000 members.

Mexico's consumer confidence rose to a four-year high in May as shoppers grew more confident about the outlook for their personal finances and the country's economy.

Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 1 percent in May from the same month in 2011.