MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexico's retailers'
association on Tuesday said sales at stores that have been open
at least 12 months rose 0.2 percent in February from the same
month last year.
ANTAD also said its members' total sales rose 5.0 percent
from a year earlier.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.
Earlier this month, Walmex said that sales at Mexican stores
open at least a year fell 1.9 percent in February.
The company, which is under investigation by U.S. and
Mexican authorities over allegations that it bribed local
officials to speed up store openings, opened eight new stores
and restaurants in Mexico and Central America in February.