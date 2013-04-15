MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year rose by 5.9 percent in March compared with the same month last year. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year (March) (February) ago Same store sales +5.9 +0.2 Total sales +11.1 +5.0 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)