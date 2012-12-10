Mexican singer Jenni Rivera receives her award for top album by a woman performer at the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

MEXICO CITY Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera died in a plane crash after the small jet she was travelling in went down in northern Mexico, her father said on Sunday.

A spokesman for the state government of Nuevo Leon said investigators had found the remains of Rivera's Learjet, which disappeared from the radar 62 miles (100 km) from the northern city of Monterrey at about 3:30 a.m. local time/0930 GMT.

Speaking after the wreckage was discovered, the singer's father, Pedro Rivera, told Telemundo television all seven of the people on board the plane, including two pilots, had died.

"Everyone was lost," Rivera said, flanked by two sons.

Investigators are still searching the crash site in the municipality of Iturbide, south of Monterrey. The transportation and communications ministry said the wreckage was strewn so far and wide that it was hard to recognize anything.

It was not clear what caused the crash.

Rivera, 43, was heading for the city of Toluca in central Mexico after a concert in Monterrey on Saturday night.

Born in Long Beach, California, to Mexican immigrants, Rivera sold some 15 million records in her career, won several awards and received Grammy nominations, her website said.

A mother of five, Rivera was a renowned performer of the Nortena and Banda musical styles. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Philip Barbara and Stacey Joyce)