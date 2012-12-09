MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexican-American singer Jenni
Rivera is missing after the plane she was travel ling in
disappeared shortly after leaving the northern Mexican city of
Monterrey early on Sunday.
The Mexican transportation and communications ministry said
Rivera's Learjet went off the radar about 62 miles (100 km) from
Monterrey after taking off at 3:15 a.m. local time/0900 GMT.
Rivera was heading for the city of Toluca in central Mexico
after a concert in Monterrey on Saturday night. The singer, two
pilots and four other passengers are all missing, the ministry
said. A search is continuing for the aircraft.
Born in Long Beach, California, to Mexican immigrant
parents, Rivera has sold some 15 million records in her career
and won several awards and Grammy nominations, her website said.
A mother of five renowned as an exponent of the Nortena and
banda musical styles, Rivera turned 43 in July, according to
Mexican media reports.
