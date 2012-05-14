MEXICO CITY May 14 Same-store sales for Mexican
supermarkets, department and specialty outlets rose 1.3 percent
in April from a year ago, retailers' association ANTAD said on
Monday.
Same-store sales are those recorded at outlets that have
been open for at least 12 months.
Higher sales at supermarkets last month helped counter
declines in clothing, shoes and general merchandise sales, ANTAD
said in a statement.
ANTAD includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico
and Organizacion Soriana and has more
than 30,000 members. For the full year, the association expects
same-store sales to increase 4.5 percent.
Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at
least a year rose 2.8 percent in April compared with the same
month in 2011