MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Same-store sales for Mexico's retailers, or those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, rose 5.8 percent in October from a year earlier, industry association ANTAD said on Monday.

The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX) as well as department store chains, said total sales rose 13 percent despite one less Friday than in October 2010.

Walmex, Mexico's biggest retailer and an affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), earlier this month said its October same-store sales rose 6.2 percent from the same month last year. [ID:nN1E79B0VZ]

Mexican president Felipe Calderon last week announced a four-day plan for nationwide retail sales in November in an effort to jump-start Mexico's slowing economy. [ID:nN1E7A810U] (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Derek Caney)