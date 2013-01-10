MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Grupo Sanborns, the retail
arm of tycoon Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso
, said on Thursday it plans to relist on the
Mexican stock exchange and offer its shares to institutional
buyers abroad.
Grupo Sanborns, which operates coffee shops and its
name-sake restaurant and retail chain which offers clients
anything from flashy ties to ornaments and flatscreen TVs,
delisted from the Mexican stock exchange some years ago.
In 2010, the retailer flirted with the idea of opening a
branch in Manhattan but the plan never panned out.
Sanborns did not detail in a release to the Mexican stock
exchange the amount of the expected share offerings, which are
still subject to approval by shareholders in an upcoming
meeting.