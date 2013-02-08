BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors reports 4.5 pct sales increase for May
* Reported may 2017 sales of 9,429 an increase of 4.5 percent over May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Grupo Sanborns, the Mexican cafe and retail chain owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, set the price for a stock issue it hopes will generate just under $1 billion late on Thursday at 28 pesos per share, the company said in a statement.
Sanborns said in a stock exchange filing that it expects to generate up to 12.1 billion pesos ($951 million) globally through the stock issue.
The share price came in at lower end of the expectations. The prospectus had a range between 27 and 32 pesos ($2.12-$2.51) per share.
* Reported may 2017 sales of 9,429 an increase of 4.5 percent over May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.