UPDATE 2-Dairy Saputo shares sink after profit disappoints
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Shares in Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's retailer Sanborns rose sharply on Friday in their market debut after pricing at the low end of expectations.
Sanborn's shares on the Mexican exchange rose as much as 3.6 percent to 29 pesos ($2.28)from the 28 peso-per-share offering on Thursday.
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.
* QUARTERLY SALES FELL 6.9 PERCENT TO C$11.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: