MEXICO CITY Dec 8 The Mexican unit of Spain's Santander will invest more than $15 billion pesos ($736 million) over the next three years on modernizing its branches and exploring new businesses, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"This is the biggest investment that Santander has made since it came to Mexico," said Hector Grisi, the president of Santander Mexico.

($1 = 20.3750 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres)