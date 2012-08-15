MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Spanish bank Santander
hopes to raise as much as $4 billion in an initial
public offering of a portion of its Mexican unit, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
The bank will probably sell the shares after the first week
of September, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar
with the matter. One of the people said the bank may sell a 25
percent to 30 percent stake.
A Santander Mexico representative was not immediately
available for comment.
If the listing proceeds, Santander would be following in the
steps of Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain, which
floated its Mexican unit in November 2010 in a $910 million
listing that was the biggest in nearly two decades.